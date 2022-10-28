Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.46-$4.54 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.41. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Hilton Worldwide also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.15-1.23 EPS.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock traded up $1.24 on Friday, hitting $134.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,671,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,412. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $108.41 and a 1 year high of $167.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.57 and a 200-day moving average of $130.72.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

A number of analysts recently commented on HLT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised Hilton Worldwide from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank raised Hilton Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $150.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.