HNI (NYSE:HNI) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded HNI from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Sidoti cut HNI from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Get HNI alerts:

HNI Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:HNI opened at $28.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.82. HNI has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.92.

HNI Announces Dividend

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. HNI had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $598.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. HNI’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.55%.

Insider Activity at HNI

In related news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total value of $41,595.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,012.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HNI

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HNI by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,730,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,268,000 after purchasing an additional 54,458 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of HNI by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,590,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of HNI by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,520,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,746,000 after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of HNI by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,890,000 after acquiring an additional 11,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HNI by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,075,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,843,000 after acquiring an additional 53,769 shares in the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HNI

(Get Rating)

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.