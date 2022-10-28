Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Trading 9.7% Higher

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) traded up 9.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.42 and last traded at $4.42. 14,023 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 508,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Holley from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Holley to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Holley from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Holley from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Holley in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.89.

Holley Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $491.97 million, a P/E ratio of 68.83, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.34.

Insider Transactions at Holley

Holley ( NYSE:HLLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $179.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.32 million. Holley had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 1.29%. Equities research analysts expect that Holley Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Tomlinson bought 7,500 shares of Holley stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $48,375.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 260,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,321.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dominic Bardos sold 24,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $159,757.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,771 shares in the company, valued at $733,011.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Trading of Holley

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Holley by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 313,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Holley by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Holley by 5.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Holley by 53.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Holley by 35.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 5,486 shares in the last quarter.

About Holley

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

