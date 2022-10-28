Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$41.83.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HCG. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Home Capital Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Home Capital Group from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Capital Group

In other Home Capital Group news, Senior Officer John Hong sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.19, for a total value of C$27,187.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 646 shares in the company, valued at C$17,562.80.

Home Capital Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of HCG stock opened at C$25.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.23. The firm has a market cap of C$966.84 million and a PE ratio of 6.51. Home Capital Group has a 12 month low of C$23.82 and a 12 month high of C$46.92.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.09 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$121.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$126.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Home Capital Group will post 5.5700005 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Home Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.75%.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

Featured Stories

