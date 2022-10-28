HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF) Short Interest Up 232.0% in October

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 232.0% from the September 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HBBHF opened at $134.00 on Friday. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $134.00 and a 1-year high of $134.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.00 and a 200-day moving average of $134.00.

About HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. Its stationary stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden hardware/plants.

