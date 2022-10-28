Hosking Partners LLP Boosts Stock Position in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Hosking Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) by 72.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 558,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,201 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in RLX Technology were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in RLX Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in RLX Technology by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 44,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 27,606 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in RLX Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. 17.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RLX traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.33. The company had a trading volume of 349,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,361,613. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. RLX Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $5.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of -0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.68.

RLX Technology ( NYSE:RLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 35.14% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $333.51 million during the quarter.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

