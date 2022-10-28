Hosking Partners LLP Cuts Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Hosking Partners LLP cut its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,697 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Centene by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Centene in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of CNC stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $84.65. The company had a trading volume of 843 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,867,442. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $68.45 and a twelve month high of $98.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.04. The firm has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $35.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.45 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNC shares. Stephens raised their price objective on Centene to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Articles

