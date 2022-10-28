Hosking Partners LLP Decreases Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Hosking Partners LLP reduced its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 71.7% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 224.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Summit Insights raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $504.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $535.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Lam Research from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.86.

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX stock traded up $6.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $395.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,860,788. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $399.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $444.60. The company has a market cap of $53.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.38.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 35.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 19.79%.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.