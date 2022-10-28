Hosking Partners LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Hosking Partners LLP trimmed its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,214 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,233 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter valued at $873,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 50,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 9,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LSXMA shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Up 0.6 %

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $28,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,100 shares of company stock worth $90,156. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMA traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.35. 1,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,240. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.30. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.10.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

