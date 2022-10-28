Hosking Partners LLP Has $6.04 Million Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Hosking Partners LLP decreased its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,228 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 34,659 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in HP were worth $6,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in HP by 175.4% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in HP during the first quarter worth $35,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 50.4% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of HP from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Loop Capital downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on HP from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $148,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $148,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.64. The stock had a trading volume of 9,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,089,723. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.47 and its 200-day moving average is $32.53. The company has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. HP Inc. has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 220.16% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

