Hosking Partners LLP Invests $4.24 Million in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Hosking Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 100,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,237,000. Hosking Partners LLP owned approximately 0.13% of Valaris at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAL. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Valaris by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Valaris during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valaris during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Valaris in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Valaris during the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valaris Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE VAL traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 923 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,572. Valaris Limited has a 1 year low of $29.46 and a 1 year high of $64.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.72.

Insider Transactions at Valaris

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Valaris had a negative return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $413.30 million during the quarter.

In related news, VP Colleen Grable sold 3,109 shares of Valaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total transaction of $147,895.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,888.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Valaris in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Valaris Profile

(Get Rating)

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

Further Reading

