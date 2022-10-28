Hosking Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 9,840 Loyalty Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:LYLT)

Hosking Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Loyalty Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:LYLT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LYLT. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Loyalty Ventures in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Loyalty Ventures during the second quarter worth $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Loyalty Ventures during the first quarter worth $54,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Loyalty Ventures during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Loyalty Ventures during the second quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

Loyalty Ventures Price Performance

Loyalty Ventures stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.30. 6,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,262. Loyalty Ventures Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Loyalty Ventures ( NASDAQ:LYLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.89). Loyalty Ventures had a negative net margin of 64.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $171.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.02 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Loyalty Ventures Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Loyalty Ventures from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Loyalty Ventures Profile

(Get Rating)

Loyalty Ventures Inc provides consumer loyalty solutions. The company owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program, an end-to-end loyalty platform; and BrandLoyalty, a campaign-based loyalty solution for grocers and other high-frequency retailers. It also offers marketing, customer, and rewards and redemption management services for sponsors.

Further Reading

