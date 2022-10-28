Hosking Partners LLP Reduces Stock Position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Hosking Partners LLP trimmed its position in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,327,000 after acquiring an additional 224,994 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Jackson Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of JXN traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.70 and its 200 day moving average is $32.48. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.56 and a 52-week high of $47.76.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.76. Jackson Financial had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 13.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.47%.

Insider Activity at Jackson Financial

In related news, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $121,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,635,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,156,961. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on JXN. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Jackson Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.