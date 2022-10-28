Hosking Partners LLP Trims Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Hosking Partners LLP decreased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 4,437.5% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 222.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LBRDK traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.50. The stock had a trading volume of 35,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,358. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $71.70 and a 1-year high of $172.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.25. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.04.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.38 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 142.14% and a return on equity of 13.94%. Analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LBRDK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $122.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $130.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.40.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

