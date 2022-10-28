Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Receives GBX 867.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 867.20 ($10.48).

A number of analysts have issued reports on HWDN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 730 ($8.82) to GBX 660 ($7.97) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 780 ($9.42) to GBX 620 ($7.49) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Howden Joinery Group Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of LON HWDN opened at GBX 514.60 ($6.22) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £2.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 938.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.33. Howden Joinery Group has a 52-week low of GBX 472.20 ($5.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 973.80 ($11.77). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 543.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 624.71.

Insider Activity at Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Paul Hayes acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 597 ($7.21) per share, for a total transaction of £47,760 ($57,709.04). In other news, insider Andrew Livingston acquired 5,873 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 559 ($6.75) per share, for a total transaction of £32,830.07 ($39,669.01). Also, insider Paul Hayes acquired 8,000 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 597 ($7.21) per share, with a total value of £47,760 ($57,709.04). Insiders have acquired 13,952 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,819 over the last quarter.

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

