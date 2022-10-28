HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 98.6% from the September 30th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

HOYA Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS HOCPY traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.10. The company had a trading volume of 36,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,393. The company has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. HOYA has a one year low of $82.15 and a one year high of $169.75.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. HOYA had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 25.07%. On average, equities analysts expect that HOYA will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

About HOYA

Separately, CLSA downgraded HOYA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

HOYA Corporation, a med-tech company, provides high-tech and medical products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and other medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants for orthopedics.

