HSBC (LON:HSBA) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 675 ($8.16) target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 49.95% from the stock’s previous close.

HSBA has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 750 ($9.06) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 595 ($7.19) to GBX 590 ($7.13) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 574 ($6.94) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a GBX 680 ($8.22) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.46) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 639.36 ($7.73).

Shares of LON HSBA opened at GBX 450.15 ($5.44) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £89.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 750.25. HSBC has a 1 year low of GBX 409.85 ($4.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 567.20 ($6.85). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 499.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 514.39.

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson purchased 34,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 537 ($6.49) per share, with a total value of £187,230.42 ($226,232.99).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

