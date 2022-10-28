HSBC Lowers Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) to Reduce

HSBC cut shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PHG has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €16.40 ($16.73) to €16.10 ($16.43) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.13.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $12.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.19. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $12.57 and a fifty-two week high of $48.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of -10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 107.3% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 33,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 17,132 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 13.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 5,754 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,456,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,804,000 after buying an additional 24,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 79.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. 14.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Koninklijke Philips

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.