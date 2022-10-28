HSBC Upgrades British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) to “Buy”

HSBC upgraded shares of British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BTLCY. Barclays lowered their price target on British Land from GBX 580 ($7.01) to GBX 540 ($6.52) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on British Land from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 530 ($6.40) in a report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut British Land from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Panmure Gordon lowered British Land from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered British Land from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, British Land currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $570.00.

British Land Price Performance

BTLCY opened at $4.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.50. British Land has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

