Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.25-10.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.95-4.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.85 billion. Hubbell also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.25-$10.45 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hubbell from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hubbell from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $223.25.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell Price Performance

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $239.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.37. Hubbell has a twelve month low of $170.21 and a twelve month high of $242.74. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.40. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hubbell will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 40.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In other news, insider Allan Connolly sold 5,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.48, for a total transaction of $1,164,763.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hubbell

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 133.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,646,000 after purchasing an additional 883,272 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 1,817.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 143,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,361,000 after purchasing an additional 135,961 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 131.0% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 132,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,285,000 after purchasing an additional 74,931 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,491,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,061,000 after purchasing an additional 59,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 50.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 98,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,075,000 after purchasing an additional 32,954 shares in the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.