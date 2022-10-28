Hudbay Minerals’ (HBM) “Sector Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Scotiabank

Scotiabank reiterated their sector outperform rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

HBM has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.83.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Down 5.4 %

Hudbay Minerals stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,472. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.75. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.86. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Hudbay Minerals Announces Dividend

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $415.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.51 million. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. On average, research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is presently -6.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudbay Minerals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 2,017.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,782 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,320 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 384,921 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 29,236 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 498,580 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 53,689 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 9,170 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 353,856 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 10,640 shares during the period. 66.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Further Reading

