Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Scotiabank

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM)‘s stock had its “sector outperform” rating reaffirmed by Scotiabank in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

HBM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.83.

Hudbay Minerals stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.82. The stock had a trading volume of 27,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,472. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $8.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average of $4.75.

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The mining company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $415.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.51 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the second quarter worth $31,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 97.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,448 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 5,169 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the first quarter worth $104,000. 66.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

