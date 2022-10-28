HUNT (HUNT) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $71.92 Million

HUNT (HUNT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 28th. During the last seven days, HUNT has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. HUNT has a total market capitalization of $71.92 million and approximately $155,862.00 worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUNT token can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001754 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000356 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,376.12 or 0.30943897 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00012086 BTC.

HUNT Profile

HUNT’s launch date was March 5th, 2018. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,968,037 tokens. HUNT’s official website is token.hunt.town. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here. HUNT’s official message board is news.hunt.town.

HUNT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

