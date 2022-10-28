Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Huntington Bancshares from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Argus raised Huntington Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.38.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.33. The company has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 27.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Gary Torgow acquired 16,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,316.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 910,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,424,506. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Gary Torgow acquired 16,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,316.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 910,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,424,506. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 24.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 232,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 45,161 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 17.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 538,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,869,000 after purchasing an additional 78,435 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.5% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 11.2% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 37,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

