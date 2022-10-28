IFG Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Booking by 1.5% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,833.74 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,820.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,958.45. The company has a market cap of $72.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.64 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.55) EPS. Analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,933,914.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total transaction of $78,224.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,167.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,481 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,563 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Booking in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Booking to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,498.66.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

