IFG Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6,153.1% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,649,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,379 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1,498,681.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,438,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,734 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,949,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 520,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,977,000 after acquiring an additional 183,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 84.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 351,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,418,000 after purchasing an additional 160,566 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IHI stock opened at $49.40 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.21 and a fifty-two week high of $66.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.22.

