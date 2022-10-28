IFG Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 24.1% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Chubb by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 265,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,123,000 after purchasing an additional 20,886 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 24,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,812,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the second quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Chubb by 230.7% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chubb to $255.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chubb Stock Performance

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb stock opened at $207.53 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $218.99. The company has a market capitalization of $86.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

