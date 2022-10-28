IFG Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 8,042 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $620,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 5,476,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,883,000 after purchasing an additional 389,354 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.02 and a 200-day moving average of $23.67.

