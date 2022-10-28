IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 1,995 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 19,621,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $885,923,000 after acquiring an additional 10,710,521 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 52.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,626,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $795,843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033,825 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,115,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,554,000 after buying an additional 292,043 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 36.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,937,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,116,000 after buying an additional 1,587,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,860.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,325,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,450,000 after buying an additional 5,053,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM opened at $34.50 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $52.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.55.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

