IFG Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

IFG Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,087 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.9% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 75.0% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 5.1% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 3.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:TM opened at $136.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $130.07 and a 12-month high of $213.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $65.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.65 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Equities research analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 15.68 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TM. UBS Group lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,239.71.

About Toyota Motor

(Get Rating)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.