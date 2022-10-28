Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Issues Earnings Results

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Illinois Tool Works updated its FY22 guidance to $9.45-9.55 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $9.45-$9.55 EPS.
Shares of NYSE ITW traded up $4.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $210.97. 8,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,436. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $65.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.35.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.82%.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 35.6% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 39.7% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 70.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
