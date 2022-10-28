Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.45-9.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08. The company issued revenue guidance of +9-10% yr/yr to ~$15.76-15.91 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.74 billion. Illinois Tool Works also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.45-$9.55 EPS.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $206.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $249.81. The company has a market capitalization of $64.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $195.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.35.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 59.82%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $202.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 39.7% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 70.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.9% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.