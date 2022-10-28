Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP) Short Interest Up 86.6% in October

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,380,000 shares, an increase of 86.6% from the September 30th total of 4,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Imperial Petroleum Price Performance

NASDAQ:IMPP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.41. 3,636,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,576,135. Imperial Petroleum has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $9.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $57.93 million and a P/E ratio of -1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.53.

Institutional Trading of Imperial Petroleum

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMPP. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Imperial Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Imperial Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Imperial Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Imperial Petroleum Company Profile

Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals; and crude oils. As of March 29, 2022, the company owned four medium range refined petroleum product tankers and one Aframax crude oil tanker with a total capacity of 305,804 deadweight tons.

