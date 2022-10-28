Independence Gold (CVE:IGO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Independence Gold Corp. (CVE:IGO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 198988 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Independence Gold Trading Down 11.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.31, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.07. The company has a market cap of C$4.15 million and a PE ratio of -0.45.

Independence Gold (CVE:IGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Independence Gold Corp. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Independence Gold Company Profile

Independence Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal properties in North America. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the 3Ts project comprising 15 mineral claims covering approximately 5,200 hectares located in the Nechako Plateau region of central British Columbia; and the Moosehorn property that consists of 82 quartz mining claims covering an area of approximately 1,720 hectares located in the Whitehorse mining district, Yukon.

