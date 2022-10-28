Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,900 shares, a drop of 47.2% from the September 30th total of 145,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 369,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Infobird Stock Performance
Shares of Infobird stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.93. 1,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,841. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.32. Infobird has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $13.55.
Infobird Company Profile
