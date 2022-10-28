Insider Buying: WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) CEO Purchases 632 Shares of Stock

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) CEO Steven A. Brass bought 632 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.16 per share, with a total value of $99,957.12. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,924.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

WDFC traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $156.68. 90,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,749. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. WD-40 has a one year low of $145.16 and a one year high of $255.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.71.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). WD-40 had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $130.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WDFC shares. BWS Financial started coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of WD-40 from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of WD-40 from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 6.2% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 3.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 43.2% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

