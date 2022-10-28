Insider Selling: Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) COO Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) COO Jonathan Young sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $559,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,254 shares in the company, valued at $7,300,718.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKRO traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.97. The company had a trading volume of 548,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,400. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.05 and a beta of -1.06. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $45.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.08. On average, analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Akero Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKRO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 62.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 9.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 8.7% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 26,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AKRO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

