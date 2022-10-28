Insider Selling: Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) SVP Sells 7,979 Shares of Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) SVP Francis Mckay sold 7,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $511,533.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,899.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JBL traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.98. 1,017,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,359. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.35. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $72.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.07 and a 200-day moving average of $58.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.63%.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Jabil in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

Institutional Trading of Jabil

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Jabil by 309.6% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 11,238 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Jabil by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 9,989 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 59,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

