Insider Selling: Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) VP Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2022

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMIGet Rating) VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.77. 18,454,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,607,586. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The firm has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMIGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 100.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 136.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 177.2% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

