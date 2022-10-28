Insider Selling: Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) VP Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.77. 18,454,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,607,586. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The firm has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 100.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 136.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 177.2% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

