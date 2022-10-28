Insider Selling: Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Insider Sells 342 Shares of Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total transaction of $44,733.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,586 shares in the company, valued at $2,692,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 18th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $46,854.00.

On Tuesday, October 11th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.44, for a total transaction of $44,952.48.

On Tuesday, October 4th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total transaction of $47,999.70.

On Tuesday, September 27th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total transaction of $47,168.64.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.77, for a total transaction of $49,853.34.

On Tuesday, September 13th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total transaction of $55,140.66.

On Tuesday, September 6th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $54,740.52.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.48, for a total transaction of $55,568.16.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Jennifer Newstead sold 669 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $119,958.39.

On Tuesday, August 9th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total transaction of $57,712.50.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 24.6 %

META traded down $31.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.94. The stock had a trading volume of 230,333,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,803,117. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $96.38 and a one year high of $353.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.72. The company has a market capitalization of $263.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

META has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Huber Research lowered Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Meta Platforms to $150.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of META. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,050,797 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,019,697,000 after buying an additional 2,281,759 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,165,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,927,505,000 after buying an additional 2,722,842 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,375,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,751,770,000 after buying an additional 539,780 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,630,566,000 after buying an additional 128,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 16.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,198,313 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,490,057,000 after buying an additional 1,613,796 shares during the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

