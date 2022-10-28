Insider Selling: Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Director Sells $442,400.00 in Stock

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) Director James Benham sold 20,000 shares of Richardson Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $442,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Richardson Electronics Stock Performance
RELL opened at $23.54 on Friday. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $24.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.23 million, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.36.
Richardson Electronics Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Richardson Electronics
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com cut Richardson Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 22nd.
About Richardson Electronics
Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. Its Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; and power conversion and RF and microwave component for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Richardson Electronics (RELL)
- Can Mid-Cap Lantheus Continue its 2022 Outperformance?
- The One Question that Matters for Altria Stock
- Zim Integrated Shipping Services Stock: High Yield or High Risk?
- The Institutions Box Up Dividend Growth with These Cheap Stocks
- Be Sure You Own United Parcel Service for the Right Reasons
Receive News & Ratings for Richardson Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richardson Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.