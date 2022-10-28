Insider Selling: Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Director Sells $442,400.00 in Stock

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) Director James Benham sold 20,000 shares of Richardson Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $442,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Richardson Electronics Stock Performance

RELL opened at $23.54 on Friday. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $24.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.23 million, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.36.

Get Richardson Electronics alerts:

Richardson Electronics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Richardson Electronics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 17.5% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 29,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 69.2% during the first quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 5.4% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. 47.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Richardson Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 22nd.

About Richardson Electronics

(Get Rating)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. Its Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; and power conversion and RF and microwave component for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Richardson Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richardson Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.