Insider Selling: Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Major Shareholder Sells 36,583 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2022

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAVGet Rating) major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 36,583 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total value of $211,815.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,575,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,071,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tiger Global Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, October 24th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 75,612 shares of Weave Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $427,963.92.
  • On Thursday, October 20th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 12,298 shares of Weave Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $75,017.80.
  • On Tuesday, October 18th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 73,761 shares of Weave Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $472,808.01.

Weave Communications Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WEAV traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $5.62. 168,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,816. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average is $5.06. The company has a market capitalization of $365.45 million and a PE ratio of -3.09. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAVGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). The business had revenue of $34.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.54 million. Weave Communications had a negative return on equity of 219.35% and a negative net margin of 43.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on WEAV. Loop Capital cut Weave Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Weave Communications from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Institutional Trading of Weave Communications

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Weave Communications in the second quarter valued at $1,061,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Weave Communications in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Weave Communications by 73.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 61,766 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Weave Communications by 31.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 32,474 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Weave Communications by 104.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 89,774 shares during the period. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weave Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV)

Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.