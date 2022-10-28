Insider Selling: Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Major Shareholder Sells 36,583 Shares of Stock

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 36,583 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total value of $211,815.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,575,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,071,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tiger Global Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 24th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 75,612 shares of Weave Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $427,963.92.

On Thursday, October 20th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 12,298 shares of Weave Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $75,017.80.

On Tuesday, October 18th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 73,761 shares of Weave Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $472,808.01.

Weave Communications Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WEAV traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $5.62. 168,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,816. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average is $5.06. The company has a market capitalization of $365.45 million and a PE ratio of -3.09. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Weave Communications ( NYSE:WEAV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). The business had revenue of $34.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.54 million. Weave Communications had a negative return on equity of 219.35% and a negative net margin of 43.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on WEAV. Loop Capital cut Weave Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Weave Communications from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Institutional Trading of Weave Communications

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Weave Communications in the second quarter valued at $1,061,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Weave Communications in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Weave Communications by 73.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 61,766 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Weave Communications by 31.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 32,474 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Weave Communications by 104.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 89,774 shares during the period. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weave Communications Company Profile

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

