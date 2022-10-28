Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.29-$3.33 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.55 billion-$1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion. Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.29-$3.33 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.67.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

Integra LifeSciences stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.37. 608,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,127. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.69. Integra LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $40.67 and a fifty-two week high of $74.98.

Insider Activity at Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $397.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.54 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 16.72%. On average, research analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $446,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,218.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $446,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,218.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $65,018.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,412.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,602 shares of company stock valued at $536,067 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,519,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $97,658,000 after buying an additional 37,025 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,036 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $88,686,000 after acquiring an additional 23,877 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 802,724 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $51,583,000 after acquiring an additional 98,702 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 658,928 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $42,343,000 after acquiring an additional 23,751 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 457,069 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $24,695,000 after buying an additional 133,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

About Integra LifeSciences

(Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.