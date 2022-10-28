Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Citizens & Northern Corp

Citizens & Northern Corp lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,309 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 11,059 shares during the quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 667.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $2.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,202,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,125,476. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.92 and its 200 day moving average is $36.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.73. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.