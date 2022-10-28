Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,280 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 10,119 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,327,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076,202 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,922,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103,061 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,991,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,870,825,000 after buying an additional 1,874,534 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Intel by 9.8% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 43,253,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,143,666,000 after buying an additional 3,852,666 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Intel by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,877,503 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,075,449,000 after buying an additional 1,627,363 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.31.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,310,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,125,476. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.63.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

