Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $14-15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.43 billion. Intel also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.95-$1.95 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 7th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.88.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.94 on Thursday, hitting $26.27. 53,289,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,150,703. The firm has a market cap of $107.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.63. Intel has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,144,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $107,067,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $495,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 199,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,870,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 22,815 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 7,790 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

