Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IQMDW) Short Interest Down 90.6% in October

Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IQMDW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 90.6% from the September 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Stock Performance
NASDAQ IQMDW remained flat at $0.03 on Thursday. 12,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,867. Intelligent Medicine Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07.
About Intelligent Medicine Acquisition
