Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IQMDW) Short Interest Down 90.6% in October

Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IQMDW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 90.6% from the September 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ IQMDW remained flat at $0.03 on Thursday. 12,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,867. Intelligent Medicine Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07.

About Intelligent Medicine Acquisition

Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of life science. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

