Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Short Interest Down 36.5% in October

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 236,400 shares, a drop of 36.5% from the September 30th total of 372,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 391,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Inter & Co, Inc.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 131,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Inter & Co, Inc. as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.39% of the company’s stock.

Inter & Co, Inc. Stock Up 6.4 %

NASDAQ:INTR traded up 0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting 2.81. The stock had a trading volume of 211,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,578. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 3.64. Inter & Co, Inc. has a 52 week low of 2.10 and a 52 week high of 4.63.

About Inter & Co, Inc.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTR shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Inter & Co, Inc. to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2.32 to $3.60 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.30 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.90 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

