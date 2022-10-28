International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Given a GBX 155 Price Target at UBS Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 155 ($1.87) price target by UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.69) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, October 14th. HSBC set a GBX 120 ($1.45) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. set a GBX 140 ($1.69) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 136 ($1.64) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 172.62 ($2.09).

International Consolidated Airlines Group Trading Down 3.7 %

LON:IAG traded down GBX 4.38 ($0.05) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 115.28 ($1.39). 16,210,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,370,461. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,123.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 106.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 117.83. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of GBX 90.47 ($1.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 183.16 ($2.21).

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

