InterPrivate II Acquisition (NYSE:IPVA) Trading 0.2% Higher

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2022

Shares of InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVAGet Rating) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.89 and last traded at $9.89. 7,035 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 28,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

InterPrivate II Acquisition Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InterPrivate II Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in InterPrivate II Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $738,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterPrivate II Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $493,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in InterPrivate II Acquisition by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 24,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in InterPrivate II Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,008,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in InterPrivate II Acquisition by 534.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 84,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 71,039 shares during the period. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InterPrivate II Acquisition

(Get Rating)

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the auto-tech and mobility, business services, consumer, retail, e-commerce, industrial technology sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InterPrivate II Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterPrivate II Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.