InterPrivate II Acquisition (NYSE:IPVA) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.89 and last traded at $9.89. 7,035 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 28,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

InterPrivate II Acquisition Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InterPrivate II Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in InterPrivate II Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $738,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterPrivate II Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $493,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in InterPrivate II Acquisition by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 24,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in InterPrivate II Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,008,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in InterPrivate II Acquisition by 534.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 84,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 71,039 shares during the period. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InterPrivate II Acquisition

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the auto-tech and mobility, business services, consumer, retail, e-commerce, industrial technology sectors.

